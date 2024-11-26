Bengaluru, November 26: A routine visit to a relative’s home turned into a tragedy for a 24-year-old woman, whose dead body was discovered under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of a residence in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala on Sunday, November 24. The mystery behind the woman's death deepened when strange marks were discovered on her face.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased, identified as Lakshmi, had travelled to Nelamangala with her husband, Venkataramana, a businessman from Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, to visit a relative named Suhasini. After arriving at the house, Lakshmi informed her family she would take a shower and would return shortly. However, when she did not emerge after some time, concerns began to grow. ‘Malevolent Murderer’: Man Stabs Lover to Death in Apartment in Bengaluru, Spends Day With the Corpse.

Woman Found Dead in Bathroom With Mysterious Marks on Face

Family members grew worried when they noticed an eerie silence - no sound of water running or the geyser operating. After several attempts to contact her, Venkataramana knocked on the bathroom door but received no response. Fearing something was wrong, he forcibly opened the door and found Lakshmi lying motionless on the bathroom floor.

According to Venkataramana, she was cold to the touch, and strange marks were visible on her face. There were no signs of life. The family immediately rushed Lakshmi to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead upon arrival. Bengaluru Horror: Young Woman Murdered at Home, Body Brutally Chopped Into 30 Pieces, Stuffed Into Fridge (Watch Video).

Probe Launched After Strange Marks Appear on Dead Woman's Face

Nelamangala police were alerted and launched an investigation into the tragic incident. Investigators were particularly perplexed by the marks found on Lakshmi’s face. A forensic team was dispatched to the scene to examine the bathroom and surrounding areas, while the body was sent for postmortem examination at the Nelamangala mortuary.

“We were all chatting in the living room around 9:30 am when Lakshmi went to take a bath. By 9:50 am, I went to check on her, but there was no response. Everything is a mystery. We will fully cooperate with the investigation,” he was quoted as saying.

The police are now awaiting the postmortem report to help determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, forensic experts are analysing the evidence to uncover the origin of the mysterious marks on Lakshmi’s face.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).