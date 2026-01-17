New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday called on Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and strongly urged the Centre to ban apple imports during the state's apple production months, from July to November. He also recommended increasing import duty on apples to 100 per cent during other months to discourage off-season imports.

During the meeting, CM Sukhu highlighted the concerns of approximately 2.5 lakh farmers engaged in apple cultivation in Himachal Pradesh, stressing that apples account for nearly 80 per cent of the state's total fruit production and generate an annual income of around Rs 4,500 crore.

The Chief Minister has promptly taken up the issue of the horticulturists, who met him last week, for redressal of their grievances. He also raised the matter with the Finance Minister and urged for speedy action.

The Chief Minister, in his meeting with the Union Minister, apprised him of the concerns of apple growers in the state regarding the reduction in import duty on apples. He said that apple imports have increased nearly two and a half times over the past ten years and added that this would increase the volume further due to the free trade agreement. He said that the seasonal window for the import of New Zealand apples is between April and August, with a 25 per cent tariff, however, for other months, the previous 50 per cent duty remains applicable.

He said that the various free trade agreements shall not only adversely affect the in-season apple trade but also impact the price of apples stored in cold storage in the state and the off-season trade.

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Ram Subhah Singh, and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rakesh Kanwar, were present at the meeting.

Separately, on January 15, BJP president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda met CM Sukhu in Delhi and described the meeting as productive. Nadda said they discussed the overall development of Himachal Pradesh and reiterated that the Central Government remains fully committed to strengthening healthcare and other critical services in the state. (ANI)

