Patna, January 17: In the death case of a NEET aspirant in Patna, the post-mortem examination report has made disturbing revelations, including that of s*xual assault, signs of resistance and injuries on the girl's private parts. It also did not rule out the involvement of more than one person in the case. The findings directly contradict the initial claims made by the Patna Police, which had earlier ruled out s*xual assault and suggested suicide.

According to the post-mortem report prepared by a medical board at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), the student resisted her attackers for nearly one-and-a-half to two hours before her death. The report said that all injuries found on her body were inflicted before death, indicating a prolonged and violent struggle rather than a sudden medical emergency. Student Dies by Suicide in Kota: Another NEET Aspirant Found Hanging in Rented Room in Rangbari Area, Hours After Returning From Village Where He Celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

Medical findings reveal deep crescent-shaped nail marks around the neck and shoulders, which doctors say are typically caused when a victim struggles intensely to free herself while an assailant attempts to overpower her. This, doctors noted, clearly establishes that the student was conscious and fighting for her life until the very end.

The report further documents multiple scratch marks across the chest and below the shoulders, which doctors say are not the result of a single blow but evidence of continuous assault. Bruises on the back suggest repeated impact against a hard surface, indicating that the struggle lasted for hours. Delhi Shocker: Teenage Couple Dies by Suicide in Najafgarh Following Dispute Between Families Over Their Relationship.

Based on the pattern and extent of injuries, the medical board has not ruled out the involvement of more than one person. The most serious findings relate to the genital examination, which records fresh injuries, deep abrasions, tissue trauma, and excessive bleeding.

The medical board has categorically stated that these injuries are not consistent with consensual sexual activity, but point toward forced penetration. Doctors further clarified that in cases of consent, such widespread injuries across the body would not be present. These medical conclusions stand in sharp contrast to the police’s initial version of events.

Police had earlier claimed that there was no evidence of s*xual assault, that the student was unconscious, and that her condition deteriorated suddenly due to an alleged overdose of sleeping pills. The post-mortem report, however, confirms signs of violent resistance, sexual assault, and injuries sustained well before death. The discrepancy has raised serious questions over the early handling of the case.

The family alleges that the hostel owner attempted to offer money to settle the matter. Three suspects were reportedly questioned and later released, prompting the family to question whether the releases were due to a lack of evidence or external pressure.

The family has also alleged that someone known to the victim may be involved, an angle they claim was not properly investigated. The deceased student's uncle has openly accused the police and administration of attempting to suppress the case. It was a clear case of gang rape and brutal murder. He alleged that a police press conference was held on January 11—before the student's death—declaring the incident a "suicide".

He further questioned police claims that 90 sleeping pills were recovered from the student's room, stating that such a quantity cannot legally be purchased without a medical prescription. The family has made serious allegations against the hostel owner, hospital management, and local police officials.

According to the girl's uncle, Dr Satish Kumar, the management of Prabhat Memorial Hospital, and Chitragupta Nagar SHO Roshni Kumari attempted to downplay the case. He alleged that the family was offered up to Rs 15 lakh to withdraw the complaint. The family has now expressed complete loss of faith in the local administration and has decided to approach the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court seeking justice.

With the post-mortem report now in the public domain, the police's suicide theory has come under intense scrutiny. Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma's earlier claim that the student consumed an overdose of sleeping pills is now being questioned, as is the reliance on alleged 'suicide-related' internet searches found on the victim's mobile phone.

The post-mortem report has shaken Bihar's administrative and policing establishment, making it increasingly difficult to deny that the student was subjected to severe physical and sexual violence before her death. Amid mounting pressure, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of SP rank. The investigation will be closely monitored on a daily basis by the Patna Range IG.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

