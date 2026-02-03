Basantgarh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): Security forces on Tuesday launched a joint operation in Basantgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting terrorists.

The operation involves troops from CIF Delta, the White Knight Corps, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF, following intelligence inputs. A firefight is underway, with a cordon established around the area.

According to an official statement, troops of CIF Delta, the White Knight Corps, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, established contact with terrorists around 4 pm in the general area of Basantgarh. Following the contact, a cordon was laid to prevent the movement of the terrorists from the area.

Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire, leading to an ongoing firefight.

"Operation Kiya. In an intelligence-based joint Operation, contact has been established with the terrorists by the Troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 4 pm today in the general area of Basantgarh. Cordon has been established. Firefight is on. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Earlier on January 31, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF on Saturday continued the ongoing anti-terror Operation Trashi-I, stating that contact with the terrorists was re-established in Kishtwar's Dolgam. The White Knight Corps stated that a cordon has been established to carry out the operation.

"Operation Trashi-I: During the ongoing joint Operation TRASHI-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of January 31, 2026, in the general area of Dolgam by troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. Intelligence from all sources had been coordinated to provide inputs to execute the operation on the ground. A cordon has been established, and operations are in progress," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.

The counter terrorism Operation Trashi-I began on January 18 in the Union Territory. (ANI)

