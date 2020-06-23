Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday laid a flower wreath on the mortal remains of an 8th Garhwal Rifles soldier, who died of cardiac arrest while on duty in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Laying the wreath on the body of Surendra Singh Negi, CM Rawat prayed for the peace of the departed soul and for strength to his family members to bear the loss.

Negi, 38, had returned from patrolling on Sunday when he complained of pain in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. (ANI)

