Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inspect the flood situation in Chiplun on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Thackeray will leave Mumbai for Chiplun by helicopter at 10 am today.

The Chief Minister along with other officials will reach RGPPL's MIDC (Ratnagiri Gas and Power Private limited's Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) helipad at Anjanvel in Guhagar taluka at 11 am and will leave for Chiplun by vehicle.Thackeray will arrive at Chiplun at 12.20 pm and will later inspect the relief and rescue operations. He will then leave Anjanvel for Mumbai by helicopter at 2.40 pm, the CMO added.

While about 112 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, 99 are still missing in Maharashtra till Saturday night, said the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.As per the state government's data, about 1,35,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas."As per the data of July 24 at 9.30 pm, about 1,35,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3,221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing," said Relief and Rehabilitation Department.Meanwhile, floodwater has entered the roads and fields, submerging many areas of the Sangli district.Locals of the area are keeping around the clock vigil and alerting the passersby of the rising water levels.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are undertaking rescue efforts.Meanwhile, NDRF is constantly tracking the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast and Central Water Commission's report and taking actions accordingly, the statement said. (ANI)

