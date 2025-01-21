Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday pleaded with people to take a pledge to work collectively to uphold the pride and dignity of Manipur on the occasion of statehood day.

Manipur became a full-fledged state on January 21, 1972.

"It was on this day in 1972 that Manipur became a full-fledged state of the Indian Union, marking a significant milestone in our history. On this momentous day, let us pledge to work collectively to uphold the pride and dignity of our beautiful state," the chief minister said on X.

His comment comes at a time when the northeastern state is witnessing ethnic violence.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in the northeastern state since May 2023.

Singh extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on Manipur's statehood day.

"On behalf of the people of Manipur, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for his warm wishes on our Statehood Day. Your kind words inspire us to continue striving for a brighter future for Manipur and India. Thank you for your encouragement and support."

