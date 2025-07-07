Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited Ambikapur Railway Station en route to a three-day training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), being held in Mainpat.

While speaking to ANI, CM Sai said, "The three-day training camp of the BJP will be very beneficial for the development of Chhattisgarh."

BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal, also present at the event, highlighted the broader benefits of the camp."Organising the three-day training camp of the BJP in Ambikapur will help in promoting tourism and increase employment in Ambikapur..." he said.

Earlier, in a significant move, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has decided that the trademark of JashPure, the unique brand of natural forest-based food products crafted by tribal women in the remote Jashpur district, will now be formally transferred to the Department of Industries.

The decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local campaign and marks a decisive step towards scaling up production, institutional branding, and global outreach.

According to the release, JashPure is more than a label - it is a testament to women's entrepreneurship rooted in traditional wisdom. Managed by tribal women from Jashpur, the enterprise focuses on creating natural, nutritious, preservative-free food products while generating livelihoods and promoting sustainable development.

The brand aims to process Chhattisgarh's rich agricultural and forest produce into value-added foods that can compete commercially across markets. Every JashPure product is crafted without artificial colours, preservatives, or flavourings and is offered in eco-friendly packaging, capturing the essence of Chhattisgarh's soil and the hard work of its indigenous women.

JashPure has built a diverse range of traditional and health-focused products using mahua and millets.

Beyond commerce, JashPure stands as a powerful model for women's economic empowerment. Over 90% of the workforce comprises tribal women who manage every aspect of production and packaging. Through this platform, they are not only achieving financial independence but also transforming traditional knowledge into products that meet modern market standards.

Samarth Jain, a young scientist from Jashpur associated with the initiative, shared that efforts are underway to rebrand mahua beyond its traditional association with liquor, positioning it instead as 'Forest Gold' or 'Green Gold.'

According to Jain, this move will accelerate JashPure's evolution into a global brand and unlock fresh opportunities for forest-produce gatherers and local entrepreneurs across Chhattisgarh.

The historic decision to transfer the trademark is expected to drive higher demand for raw materials and create more employment for tribal women. (ANI)

