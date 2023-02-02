Vellore, Feb 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday undertook an inspection of the Adi Dravidar school here and checked the qualify of breakfast being served under the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme for children.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Says 'No Decision on UCC Implementation As of Now'.

Also, during his review of programmes and initiatives with the district officials, the Chief Minister directed them to focus on people's welfare schemes, realising what the government's priority is. Stressing the need for coordination among departments, Stalin said, "Realise what the priorites of the government are and strive together with the goal of ensuring people's well-being."

Also Read | 'Baba Ka Bulldozer' Will Remove Encroachments by Influential People in Jammu and Kashmir, Says BJP Leader Altaf Thakur.

He visited the Vellore Corporation-run wellness centre and a community kitchen and tasted the food being prepared for the school students.

"I commenced the field visit today by visiting the health centre being constructed at Sathuvachari. I enjoyed making sure that good quality breakfast is prepared for the school children, and served them food," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Vellore district collector P Kumaravel Pandian and Vellore Corporation commissioner P Ashok Kumar, during the visit served uppuma and sambar to the children. He directed the staff to cook the breakfast in a hygienic manner and serve it to the students with love.

Following this, he reviewed the government's programmes with the Collectors of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts at the Vellore Collectorate. State Ministers and senior officials, too, participated in the meeting.

Later, the headmaster of Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School at Nadaparai T Anbazhagan said he was pleasantly surprised by the sudden visit of the Chief Minister who enquired with him about the quality of food being prepared for the school children, the number of students and about their studies.

"I was pleasantly surprised and was left speechless upon seeing the Chief Minister, who was very polite. He had served breakfast to the students," Anbazhagan told reporters.

The school accommodates 132 students including 73 girls. The Corporation's community kitchen provides breakfast to about 3,000 students of 48 schools run by the Corporation.

"Usually, I meet the government secretaries and heads of departments, including the Chief Secretary, at the Secretariat. I have conducted review meetings with district collectors and Superintendents of Police. But beyond that, we have decided to make a field visit and discuss with the subordinate officers," Stalin said during the review.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to expedite all the projects by properly utilising the funds. Care should be taken to complete the projects within the budgetary allocation and on time, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)