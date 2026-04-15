Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his greetings to students after the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2026 on Wednesday, stressing that girls showed their dominance in the exams.

CM Yadav also informed that the state board is going to conduct the board examination for a second time next month in May, providing another opportunity to those High School and Higher Secondary students who, for any reason, failed in their examinations.

Also Read | India and Germany Hold Foreign Office Consultations in Berlin, Launch New Logo To Mark 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties.

"I extend my greeting to all students who appeared for the examinations conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education. In an effort to save the academic year for students in Madhya Pradesh, the Board examinations are set to commence for a second time in May. This initiative will provide an opportunity to those High School and Higher Secondary students who, for any reason, were unsuccessful in their previous attempts," the CM said.

He added that the results reflect a "golden picture" of Madhya Pradesh and highlight the improving quality of education in the state.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah Avoids Cutting Tricolour Ribbon, Folds It Respectfully in Srinagar (Watch Video).

"The daughters of the state have maintained their dominance in the Board examination results, surpassing their male counterparts. I congratulate all the daughters who have successfully passed their examinations. They are also in the forefront of the merit list. This is an outcome of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) campaign," the CM said.

The Chief Minister noted that the state government has significantly improved the educational infrastructure within government schools. Consequently, the government schools are now outperforming private schools in the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations. Students from government schools have delivered their best performance in the last 16 years. Notably, students from government schools had set new benchmarks in the Board examinations last year as well.

In the Class 10 examination, over 8.97 lakh students appeared, with a pass percentage of 73.42 percent. Government schools recorded better performance at 76.80 percent compared to 68.84 percent in private schools. This outcome is a testament to the conducive environment and high-quality educational system prevalent in the 'Sandipani Schools', the CM said.

In Class 12, around 6.89 lakh students appeared, with an overall pass percentage of 76.17 percent, marking the best performance in the past 16 years. The Government schools again outperformed private institutions, recording 80.43 percent results against 69.67 percent. This clearly highlights the disparity between the performance of government and private institutions, he added.

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav stated, "Students have set a new record in the Madhya Pradesh Board Examination 2025-26. In the past 16 years, this year's Class 12 result is the best. This result represents a new chapter of the "golden Madhya Pradesh." After declaring the results of Class 10 and Class 12 today, I congratulate all students who have passed and those who have secured positions in the merit list. I also extend my appreciation to the teachers and parents whose guidance and sacrifices helped students achieve their goals."

"The results of tribal districts are the best in the state. At the same time, girls have continued to maintain their dominance in the exam. Continuous improvements in the education sector have resulted in better performance by students of government schools, whose results are higher than those of private schools. For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, a "second opportunity" examination is being conducted in place of supplementary exams. In this, not only failed students but also those who wish to improve their results can participate. This has been made possible through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," he added in the post.

Out of 6,13,318 regular candidates whose results were declared, 4,66,406 students passed the Class 12 examination while out of 7,87,595 regular candidates, 5,78,328 students cleared the Class 10 examination.

The board exams for Class 12th began on February 10 and continued till March 7 while the board examinations for Class 10th began from February 13 and concluded on March 6. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)