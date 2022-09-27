Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Reiterating his government's commitment to fostering sports culture in the state and promoting athletes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced AC 3-tier train travel free for the first time for the sportspersons in the state, said a press release.

The government has reserved 2 per cent seats for talented sportspersons in government services, it said.

During an event at the CM's official residence, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the promising players going to represent Uttar Pradesh in the 36th National Games at Gujarat.

"The contingent of athletes from Uttar Pradesh this time is the largest. Previously, the state had won 68 medals by participating in 20 events, however, this time Uttar Pradesh is participating in 28 events. This is the result of the efforts made by the government towards promoting sports under the guidance of PM Modi," he said.

Giving the mantra of 'teamwork' to the team of 462 members, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the excellent performance of all.

Yogi further said that the State Government has started the process of inducting medal winners of sports competitions into government services. "Recruitment on about 500 posts has already begun," he said.

Referring to the inauguration of the stadium in Gorakhpur recently, the Chief Minister said that having a stadium was like a distant dream in rural areas. "Today, stadiums, mini stadiums are being built in villages and cities. Playgrounds, open gyms are being developed in every village. Youth and women are joining the Mangal Dal," he pointed out.

He went on to say that the government also honoured the medal winners and participants of the Olympics and Paralympics and the practice will continue in future.

Talking about MLA sports competitions, the CM said, "Soon the state government will organize sports competitions at village, development block, assembly, district and at the commissionerate levels. There will also be a state-level competition between the players of all 18 commissionerates, after which players be awarded."

The Chief Minister directed the Sports Department that necessary provisions should be made in the sports policy of the state to encourage private sports academies.

Praising the sports department, coaches and managers for transforming the sports sector in UP, the Chief Minister also appreciated the role of private sports academies in the development of sports culture in the state. He said that apart from the efforts made by the government, many private academies are also doing good work at their level, and should be given all necessary encouragement.

Earlier, during the beginning of the event, all the players, their coaches and team managers introduced themselves and informed the Chief Minister about their form of sports. The Chief Minister also encouraged Olympic medalist Lalit Kumar Upadhyay as well as sportspersons Rohan Vishnoi, Preeti Dubey, Rajkumar Pal and Suraj Kumar by presenting them 'sports kits'. (ANI)

