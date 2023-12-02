Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Taking a dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clarified the distinction between the original budget and the supplementary budget.

"Specifically, funds have been requested for the Ganga Expressway, where the GST during the tender was 12 percent but has now escalated to 18 percent. No money has been sought for expressways like Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link, etc.," said CM Yogi.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh IED Blast: Two CRPF Soldiers Injured in Bomb Explosion in Dantewada (Watch Video).

He further highlighted that the Leader of the Opposition had commented on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, stating its value as Rs 6,000 crores, whereas the actual valuation is Rs 3,500 crores. This link expressway passes through a lowland area. It connects Sant Kabir Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar.

He said that the condition of express highways and roads before 2017 was not hidden from anyone.

Also Read | ED Official Arrested in Tamil Nadu; Congress Blames Central Agency, BJP Says Unfair To Implicate Entire Department.

"People used to say that wherever darkness starts, it is understood that UP has arrived. Wherever the potholes start, understand that you have come to UP," Yogi said.

He further said that even Shivpal Singh Yadav, party secretary of the Samajwadi Party, now expresses gratitude.

The Uttar Pradesh CM claimed that Shivpal Singh Yadav conveyed a desire to undertake similar initiatives but faced challenges in garnering support.

"I would like to tell him, 'Boya ped babool ka toh aam kaha se hoye?' (If we are not investing or doing hard work for the right thing, then how can we expect a good result)," Yogi said.

He expressed that, with a clear vision of the goal and steps aligned with the path, any direction would lead to the intended destination.

He further emphasised the government's commitment to achieving a one trillion dollar economy, viewing various initiatives as means to reach this objective. The UP CM contrasted this with the previous lack of goals and vision, which resulted in a directionless state marked by crime, riots, and anarchy.

CM Yogi asserted that the previous government aimed to crush the faith of the youth, practiced nepotism in recruitment and sought to dismantle the entire system. In contrast, he highlighted the positive changes in the state's outlook, showcasing a transformed industrial environment that is evident to all.

He pointed to the success of the first UP Investors Summit in February 2018 as an exemplary model for attracting investments and fostering development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)