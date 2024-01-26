Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the demise of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav from the Gainsari assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote: "The demise of Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav, the MLA from the Gainsari assembly of Uttar Pradesh, is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the grieving family. May Lord Shri Ram grant a place for the departed soul in His divine feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Six Rescued After Blaze Erupts in Building in Shahdara Area.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1750762169220899234?s=20

Shiv Pratap Yadav was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He breathed his last during the late-night hours of the treatment. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam: Rare 'Golden Tiger' Spotted in Kaziranga National Park, State CMO Shares Video on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)