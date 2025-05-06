Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials in districts affected by storms, rains, and hailstorms to carry out relief operations promptly and effectively, said an official statement from CMO on Tuesday.

He instructed authorities to survey affected areas, monitor relief work closely, and ensure timely assistance to those impacted by adverse weather conditions.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Calls for Dialogue With All Parties on Caste Census.

The Chief Minister emphasized that in cases of loss of life or livestock due to lightning, storms, or heavy rainfall, compensation must be distributed to affected families without delay. He also directed officials to ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment.

"Officials should conduct field visits, assess the situation, and maintain a close watch on relief efforts," Adityanath said. He further instructed that surveys be conducted to evaluate crop damage and submit detailed reports to the state government for necessary follow-up action.

Also Read | Paralysis, Fractured Shoulder Blade, Brain Hematoma: Indian-Origin UC Berkeley Student Critically Injured After Falling From Fraternity Balcony.

Highlighting the need for prompt measures, the Chief Minister called for prioritising drainage arrangements in areas experiencing waterlogging to prevent further inconvenience to residents.

The directives come as parts of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed thunderstorms and unseasonal rainfall in recent days, leading to reports of damage to crops, property, and loss of life in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, on May 6 (Tuesday), some places in the western and eastern parts of the state are likely to experience rain and thundershowers. During this period, both regions may witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Earlier as well heavy rains lashed Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Monday and the city's Katghar area faced severe waterlogging. The situation caused significant inconvenience for common people and the traffic. Apart from this, several districts in the state also had witnessed lightning, storms, and heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)