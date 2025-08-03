Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, said that before 2017, recruitment in Uttar Pradesh was plagued by corruption, nepotism, and discrimination, which derailed youth aspirations and weakened law and order.

Addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,494 newly selected assistant operators in the UP Police Telecom Department, the CM recalled how past practices led to riots, terrorist attacks, and a climate of fear, citing incidents in Ayodhya, Kashi, Lucknow, and Rampur. He personally handed over letters to several recruits during the event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

"After the double-engine government came to power in 2017, the first major step was to make the recruitment process transparent and fair. The Police Recruitment Board was strengthened as part of this effort. As a result, Uttar Pradesh now ranks first in the country for police recruitment and providing government jobs. So far, the government has given government jobs to 8.5 lakh youth, which is the highest number in the entire country," he added.

The CM mentioned that the historic changes in the police recruitment process after 2017 are not just about numbers but represent a new identity, safety, and trust in Uttar Pradesh. Since 2017, more than 2,17,500 personnel have been recruited in the UP Police through a fair and transparent process, which is the highest in the country.

He said that when the BJP government was formed in 2017 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first priority was to strengthen the recruitment board and ensure accountability for anyone tampering with the future of the youth. Today, UP's recruitment process has become a model for the entire country.

The CM added that transparency in recruitment also boosted investments, creating local employment opportunities for nearly 2 crore youth in their own districts. With support from outsourcing, technology, and policy-making, Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as one of India's fastest-growing economies.

He also highlighted that when the first recruitment was conducted in 2017-18, the state had very limited training capacity. Earlier, only around 3,000 police personnel could be trained, but now training arrangements for 60,244 recruits are being managed within UP Police's own training institutes, a massive jump in capacity.

CM Yogi further said that in the last eight years, police lines, headquarters, and residential facilities in Uttar Pradesh have expanded rapidly. He mentioned that in almost every district, the tallest and best buildings now belong to police barracks. New police lines and headquarters have been built in 10 districts where none existed before. He informed that the long-pending Police Commissionerate system, pending since 1971-72, was implemented by the double-engine government, and 7 new commissionerates have been created so far, improving both modern policing and accountability.

He said that today, UP Police has become a model force, symbolizing a riot-free, law-abiding, and safe state. He highlighted the Mahakumbh as an example of the police force's dedication and sensitivity, where their commitment and conduct ensured the event's success.

CM Yogi reminded the police that people notice not just their work, but also their behaviour. To ensure women's participation, 20 per cent reservation has been implemented in the police force. Under this, out of 1,494 candidates selected for the telecom department, around 300 are women, and this number will increase further in the future.

"20% reservation will be given to Agniveer recruits in the Uttar Pradesh Police. This decision will allow trained and disciplined youth to join the police force," he added. Praising the Telecom department's excellent work during the Mahakumbh, he said, communication is the backbone of any police force. In a state with a population of 25 crore, the responsibility of the communication and telecom police is significant. He appreciated their performance during the Kumbh and emphasised that technology is now an essential part of policing.

The CM said that as India moves towards becoming the world's third-largest economy in the Amrit Kaal of independence, the police must be both sensitive and strict. He added that with every decade bringing a new generation, it is important to present a safe, transparent, and capable Uttar Pradesh where the police stand as a source of inspiration. (ANI)

