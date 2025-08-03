Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Incessant heavy rainfall has caused a flood situation in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj District. Public life in the area remains severely affected due to consistent downpours and resultant waterlogging.

On Sunday morning, a man was seen using a boat to commute to his work as the streets got flooded in Prayagraj's Karela Bagh area, following heavy rainfall.

Also Read | Santa Paul Arrested: Bangladeshi Model's Source of Funds, Luxury Cars Under Kolkata Police Scanner.

Speaking to ANI, the man said, "...There is a flood-like situation across Allahabad (Prayagraj). The area where we are right now got flooded around 8 am. This is Karela Bagh area...This water has come from the Sasur Khaderi river, which has overflowed. We are facing great difficulty...It is raining too."

People were seen wading through knee-deep water in the Karela Bagh area of Prayagraj, as the area gets flooded due to incessant heavy rainfall and overflow of the Sasur Khaderi river.

Also Read | Who Is Neetu Singh, the Leading Voice in Protests Against Alleged SSC Exam Mismanagement, and What Are Students' Demands?.

At the same time, the water level of the River Ganga is continuously rising following heavy rainfall in Varanasi. On Saturday, the Ganga River reached close to the danger mark because heavy rains have been happening from the mountains to the plains for several days.

Floodwaters have already reached the top of Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi. In response to the deteriorating situation, all boats running on the Ganga have been banned. According to the Central Water Commission, the river was currently flowing at 69.98 metres on Saturday, which is very close to the 71.26-metre danger mark in Varanasi.

Taking stock of the flood crisis, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all ministers in charge to immediately visit their assigned districts, inspect relief camps, and directly engage with affected families. He instructed senior officials--including DMs, SPs, and CMOs--to stay on the ground and ensure 24x7 monitoring, said a release on Saturday.

The chief minister has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief operations across 12 affected districts, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated and stressing the need for sensitivity, speed and transparency.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the supply of relief materials and food packets must be timely and of high quality, with no compromise on standards.

Emphasising urgency, he ordered round-the-clock surveillance of embankments, swift drainage from waterlogged areas, and comprehensive arrangements for food, medicine, sanitation, and the needs of women and children in relief camps. The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the safety, food, shelter, and healthcare of every citizen affected by the floods.

The CM also called for immediate action against rumours or misinformation to maintain public confidence and ensure a robust communication system during the crisis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)