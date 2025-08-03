New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): One man died and another was injured after a car caught fire following an accident near Jhanda Chowk on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi's Hulambi Khurd area in the early hours of Sunday, according to Delhi Police.

The deceased has been identified as Vipender, a 40-year-old resident of Puther village in Panipat district, Haryana. The injured person has been identified as Jagbir, also aged 40 and a resident of Ishrana village in the same district.

Also Read | Who Is Neetu Singh, the Leading Voice in Protests Against Alleged SSC Exam Mismanagement, and What Are Students' Demands?.

The police said that at around 2:00 am, a call was received via the Police Control Room (PCR) reporting an accident and fire in a car near village Hulambi Khurd. Responding swiftly, a police team reached the location and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

One man was discovered inside the driver's seat in a severely burnt condition and was declared dead on the spot. Another man, who was seated next to him, was injured and was immediately shifted to SRHC Hospital in Narela for treatment. The deceased was later moved to BJRM Hospital, where his body has been preserved for post-mortem.

Also Read | Gonda Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives After Vehicle Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia.

A forensic crime team was called to the scene for inspection, photography, and evidence collection.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle, a white Ertiga taxi, rammed into a cement barricade, following which, it caught fire.

Police have informed the families of both men, and further inquiry into the exact cause of the accident is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)