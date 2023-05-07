Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that strong law and order is the new identity of Uttar Pradesh.

Six years ago, dynastic parties used to give pistols to the youth while the double engine government is giving them tablets, he remarked.

"Youth is becoming self-reliant as we are combining the talent of Uttar Pradesh with technology and training. As a result of this, UP is rapidly becoming the growth engine of India's development", CM Yogi said.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the civic election campaign in Badaun CM said that Ganga Expressway passing through Badaun will link Meerut on one side and Prayagraj on the other.

"Whether you want to go to Delhi or Prayagraj, you will have to go via Badaun. With this Badaun will emerge as a destination hub. The BJP government is soon going to work on sewer lines and provide pure drinking water under Har Ghar Jal Yojana in Badaun", Yogi informed.

CM Yogi said, "We carried forward the schemes of the state with the spirit of 'Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas'. People are being given benefits of public welfare schemes without any discrimination. We are empowering the society without appeasement".

He added the state received investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore in the Global Investors Summit which will generate more than one crore employment opportunities. The youth will not wander anywhere for employment as Badaun has also received investment proposals at the summit.

CM Yogi emphasized that the country is touching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the last nine years, the poor have got the benefit of many public welfare schemes like toilets, housing, connections of Ujjwala gas, skill development, bank account under the Jan Dhan Yojana and health insurance coverage under Ayushman Yojana. He further added that India is the only country which has done the work of giving free ration to 80 crore poor people during the Corona period. (ANI)

