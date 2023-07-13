Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): With the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a green state, the Yogi government has launched a mega tree plantation campaign in mission mode, according to Chief Minister's Office press release.

Targets for the tree planting initiative have been assigned to all departments. The Urban Development Department has set a goal to plant about 35 lakh saplings in the state. Last year, 35 crore trees were planted in Uttar Pradesh.

“Last year, 35 crore trees were planted in Uttar Pradesh. This year, too, the same target has to be achieved. The tree plantation program has been started in all departments. The Urban Development Department has also been given the target of planting about 35 lakh (34.97 lakh) trees. Regarding this, on behalf of the Directorate of Urban Bodies, a letter has been sent to all the Municipal Commissioners seeking a report on the progress made so far in the campaign,” added the release.

Considering the campaign's importance, this entire program is being monitored at the departmental level.

“Further, the Directorate of Urban Bodies has appealed to all urban bodies to plant more and more trees under the campaign. In addition, the directorate has also sought information about the number of trees that have been planted so far this financial year in order to inform the government about the same,” read a press release.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Savita Shukla said that a report on the plantations carried out so far has been sought from the urban bodies in relation to the target immediately so that it can be submitted to the government.

She said that the bodies have been asked to provide information on the tree plantations done so far through the Google link of the directorate.

“Earlier, in the order issued by Director Nitin Bansal, all 762 bodies of the Directorate of Urban Bodies were given the target of plantation across the state, according to their area. Accordingly, a target has been set to plant 34.97 lakh saplings in a total area of 11257.98 ULB. In the financial year 2023-24, the local bodies are expected to achieve 100 per cent of the set target,” it further stated. (ANI)

