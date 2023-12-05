Lucknow , December 5: In a major accomplishment for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the increased transparency in recruitments brought about in the state in recent years with the CM's initiatives is not only ensuring the provision of employment to the maximum number of youths but also the appointment of the most deserving, meritorious and eligible ones to vacant positions across sectors. In this sequence, the state government held an appointment letter distribution ceremony for the second time in three days on Tuesday for the healthcare staff. The Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to a total of 278 assistant professors, 2142 staff nurses, and 48 Ayush Medical Teachers through public representatives in Lok Bhavan and other districts.

The newly appointed youths are expressing their gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth for fulfilling their wish for a prosperous future. The youth believe that transparency has played a crucial role in their obtaining employment and has given them an acute sense of responsibility towards the work as well. Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to 242 Assistant Boring Technicians at Lok Bhavan. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 50 Buses and 38 Interceptor Vehicles in Lucknow (Watch Video)

One of the new recruits, Dr Ved Prakash Upadhyay, stated that the distribution of appointment letters at Lok Bhawan rather than the college itself gives him a sense of pride. He said that the address of CM Yogi inspires him to work with dedication and also pay attention to both the treatment of patients and education of children. Sarojini Devi, a resident of Barabanki, has been selected for the position of staff nurse in Pratapgarh. Sarojini says that complete transparency is being maintained in appointments in all government departments.

Dr Anjali Chaudhary, who received the appointment letter for the post of Assistant Professor in Sultanpur, thanked Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi for the fair selection. Anjali said that recruitment based on a fair process boosts "our confidence and inspires us to do something new every day."Mohd. Faizan Ansari, who has been appointed as an Assistant Professor in Kanpur Dehat, said that he was enthusiastic about the impartiality of the appointment process and expressed gratitude towards the Yogi government for it. Faizan stated that the honest appointment process "has increased our responsibility as well. We have to work hard to deliver good results." Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Startups Not To Compromise on Quality; Assures Priority in Government Purchases

CM Yogi Offers Appointment Letters

सहायक आचार्य, स्टाफ नर्स एवं आयुष चिकित्सा शिक्षकों को नियुक्ति-पत्र वितरण और एम्बुलेंस व एडवांस लाइफ सपोर्ट (A.L.S.) एम्बुलेंस को फ्लैग ऑफ हेतु लखनऊ में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में... https://t.co/4ZICViO95Q — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 5, 2023

Yet another candidate Shweta Singh, a resident of Deoria, who has been selected for Basti, said that the appointment has taken place in a completely fair and transparent manner. "In Uttar Pradesh, eligibility is the only criterion for selection. We obtained employment only by meeting this criterion. For this, we thank the Yogi government", she added.

