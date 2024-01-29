Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Monday where he visited the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi to offer his prayers as well as wish for prosperity and well-being of Uttar Pradesh and its people.

He also meticulously assessed the arrangements for devotees at the Ram Temple.

The Chief Minister, having paid homage to his mentors in Gorakhpur earlier in the day, arrived in Ayodhya in the afternoon, marking his sixth visit to the city in January alone. Earlier, he visisted Ayodhya on January 9, 14, 19, 21, 22, and 23, underlining his commitment to the spiritual and infrastructural development of the revered city.

During this visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only gathered comprehensive information about the arrangements within the temple premises from officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust but also conducted a hands-on inspection at the ground level, offering valuable guidance. In a commendable gesture, he engaged with pilgrims directly, seeking their feedback to further enhance the overall experience.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple was held on January 22. (ANI)

