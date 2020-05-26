India News | CM's Remark on Migrant Workers Should Not Be Taken Seriously: SP Leader

Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday mocked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that a large proportion of migrant workers is infected with coronavirus, saying that the CM "read what officers gave him" and it should not be taken seriously.

"The CM had given statement according to which COVID-19 affected migrants in the state are about 10 lakh. This statement should not be taken seriously. It's not his fault, he read what officers gave him. He is not aware the percentage he said amounts to such a big number of patients," Chaudhary said in a statement issued here.

He said strict action should be taken against officers who gave the press note to the chief minister for his statement.

"If action is not taken, the head of entire state will hang in shame due to intelligence of the chief minister," the leader of the opposition added.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the state are "failure" and has pushed the country to the 1947 state.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Monday taken on Adityanath over his remark that 75 per cent of Uttar Pradesh workers returning from Mumbai are infected, questioning the math.

In a video clip, Adityanath was also heard saying that 50 per cent of workers returning from Delhi have coronavirus and 25-30 percent from other states are similarly infected.

Launching an attack against Adityanath, the Congress general secretary had tweeted, "Does the chief minister mean to say that over 10 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh are infected by coronavirus?"

