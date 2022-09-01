New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Coal India Ltd (CIL) has adopted an integrated planning approach by strengthening evacuation infrastructure for one billion tonne production and seamless transportation of coal to the end users to ensure the energy security in the country by enhancing coal production to reach the target of 1.23 billion tonnes by FY 2024-25, an official statement said.

According to the official statement, the CCL has a projected production contribution of about 135 Million tonnes by FY25, out of which about 85 MT is likely to be produced from North Karanpura Coalfield from several Greenfield or brownfield coal mining projects, like Amrapali (25 MT), Magadh (51 MT), Chandragupta (15 MT), Sanghmitra (20 MT), etc.

North Karanpura Coalfield is a major coalfield in Jharkhand, falling within the command of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) having coal resources of about 19 billion tonnes.

Currently, coal evacuation from the North Karanapura coalfield is covered by the Barkakana-Daltonganj branch railway line of the East Central Railway connecting Gomoh and Dehri-on-Son via the Barkakana loop.

An additional railway line has been created by CCL, i.e. Tori-Shivpur (44.37km) double railway line. This development of the third line on the same alignment is under construction at an additional capital of Rs 894 Crores, which is likely to be operationalized by May 2023.

Further, Shivpur-Kathautia, the new rail line of 49km, has been envisaged and is being constructed through the formation of project specific SPV, which shall provide another exit for coal evacuation via Koderma to the trunk railway line from Howrah to Delhi.

The construction of Tori-Shivpur-Kathautia Rail line envisaged by the Ministry of Coal under PM GatiShakti initiative is likely to provide a coal evacuation capacity of about 125 MT by rail and play a major role in eliminating coal transportation via road. (ANI)

