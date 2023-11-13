New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has laid out comprehensive plans to significantly boost coal production, targeting 1404 million tonnes (MT) by 2027 and a staggering 1577 MT by 2030, at the current level production of about one billion tonnes per annum, read an official statement from Ministry of Coal.

The Ministry of Coal has taken note of the additional coal requirement for supplying to additional 80 GW thermal capacity to be added in the country by 2030. The coal requirement for additional thermal capacity would be around 400 MT at 85 per cent PLF, and the actual requirement may be lower depending on the generation requirements in the coming times due to contributions from renewable sources.

Ministry of Coal has plans to produce additional quantity of coal in its production enhancement plan and will ensure adequate availability of domestic coal to thermal power plants.

Production plan includes opening of new mines, expansion of mines capacity and production from captive/commercial mines. All these three operational components are contributing and have clear plans for further enhancement. The production plans for the year 2027 and 2030 will far exceed the likely domestic requirement of thermal power plants in the country, including that for likely additional capacity.

As regards the coal situation for the current year, stocks have started building up and the coal stock at the thermal power plants is now around 20 MT and at the mines it is 41.59MT. The total stock (including transit and captive mines) is 73.56 MT as compared to 65.56 MT during last year, showing growth of 12 per cent (year-on-year).

The Ministries of Coal, Power and Railways are working in close co-ordination. Accordingly, smooth coal supplies have been maintained. It is to be noted that the lowest TPP stock for this year was on 16.10.23, thereafter stock building at thermal power plants and mine end has started building up. The growth in power generation for domestic coal-based plants is 8.99 per cent while the growth in coal production is 13.02 per cent on yearly basis (till date). It is further to be noted that during last three months, demand for thermal power has grown over 20 per cent of last year. (ANI)

