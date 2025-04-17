Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), undertook a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, reinforcing the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to high combat readiness, innovation and professional excellence.

During his visit, he was briefed on ongoing initiatives and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies. He interacted with troops and praised their focus on operational efficiency, adaptive training, and battlefield innovation, the Indian Army said in a press release.

A significant highlight of the visit was the felicitation of five distinguished veterans with the Veteran Achiever Award, which celebrated their continued contributions to society and nation-building.

Brigadier Ramnarayan Vinayak, VSM (Retd) is actively involved in ex-servicemen welfare, he established a Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) -sponsored security agency employing more than 300 veterans, enabled Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) benefits for Veer Naris of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, and advocated for liberalised family pensions.

Along with his spouse, he promotes the legacy of bravehearts through educational presentations at Shaurya Smarak.

Colonel Vaibhav Prakash Tripathi (Retd), as Vice President of the Madhya Pradesh Ex-Servicemen League, is associated with Ojas Shikshan evam Prashikshan Sansthan in Betul, a veteran-run institute providing training and education to tribal youth aspiring to join the defence forces.

Colonel K P Singh (Retired) is known for his legal support to veterans and widows, he facilitates biometric life certification and SPARSH issue resolution. He also provides free SSB guidance and supports local charitable institutions for the elderly and the differently-abled.

Naik Anil Kumar Verma (Retd) converted his ancestral home into a girls' hostel and founded a school for underprivileged tribal children in Bilaspur, which has been achieving remarkable board results. A symbol of social commitment, he continues to inspire fellow veterans.

Lance Dafadar Pradeep Kalaskar (Retired) actively helps resolve pension and financial issues of ex-servicemen. He risked his life to save five individuals from a fire and was honoured as 'Vrikshamitra' for planting over 1,000 saplings.

These awards underscored the Indian Army's deep respect for its veterans and their continued impact on society.

Concluding the visit, General Dwivedi visited Yodhasthal, narrating the valour and history of the Indian Army. Designed as an immersive and educational experience open to the public to promote civil-military cooperation and inspire future generations. (ANI)

