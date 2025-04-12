Paradip (Odisha), Apr 12 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal carrying betel nuts worth Rs 1 crore without any valid documents, an official release said.

The ICG intercepted an Indian fishing boat engaged in illegal activity in the Bay of Bengal on April 10, it said.

The ICG ship Varad intercepted the boat during a routine patrol on International Maritime Boundary in the Bay of Bengal. The fishing boat was found to be carrying around 450 bags of betel nut, with estimated market value of Rs 1 crore, the release said.

The apprehended Indian fishing boat 'IFB Maa Basanti' registered at Kakdwip fishing harbour, was operating without any valid registration documents.

All 14 crew (all Indian) were not in possession of any valid bio-metric cards.

No fishing gear or any fish catch was found onboard despite operating for five days at sea, it said, adding that the crew along with the fishing boat was taken into custody and escorted to designated port Paradip for further detailed joint investigation and initiation of legal proceedings by the appropriate authorities.

