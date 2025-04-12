Srinagar, April 12: A girl student died and 17 others were injured after a college bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said. A bus of Government Degree College Handwara carrying 27 students for picnic lost control and turned turtle near Vodpora area of Handwara, they said.

The officials said that the injured were taken to a hospital in Handwara where one girl student was declared brought dead. Reasi Road Accident: 30 Injured As Mini-Bus Turns Turtle in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two of the injured were referred to a hospital here, while 15 were undergoing treatment at the Handwara hospital, they said.

