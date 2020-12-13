Raipur (Chhattisgarh), December 13 (ANI): A deputy commandant of CoBRA 208 has sustained splinter injury during demining operation in Sukma and will be airlifted to Raipur for treatment, P Sundarraj, Inspector General, Bastar said on Sunday.

The officer has been given first aid in Kistaram field hospital of the district.

"The deputy Commandant of CoBRA 208 sustained splinter injury during demining operation between Kistaram & Pallodi in Sukma. The injured officer has been given first aid in Kistaram field hospital and he will be airlifted to Raipur for better treatment," a statement said.

Recently an assistant commandant of CoBRA was killed in an IED blast in the district, while nine others were injured. (ANI)

