Garhwa, December 13: In a shocking incident, a woman was gangraped by two relatives in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. The also recorded the heinous act on camera and circulated the video. Jharkhand police on Sunday arrested three people in connection with the case. The incident took place in Ramkanda area on December 9. Dumka Gangrape Case: 'Item Dance in Films, Ads, Pornographic Content on Phones Prepare Mindset of Rape', Says RJD Leader Shivanand Tiwari (Watch Video).

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the accused sexually assaulted the rape survivor when she was alone at home as her husband and three children had gone to another village to attend a function. The matter surfaced on Saturday when the video of the incident went viral. Jharkhand Rape Shocker: Mother of Five Children Allegedly Gangraped by 17 Men in Mufassil Area of Dumka.

After the video went viral, the police traced the woman also arrested the accused. A case was registered against the three accused. “We have arrested all three named accused and seized the mobile phone used for shooting the act. The phone had clips of the incident,” reported the media house quoting Ranka sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Manoj Kumar Mahto as saying.

According to the report, two of the three accused are brother-in-law of the woman. However, the third accused beat her. The accused also broke the thatched roof of the woman’s house for entering into her house. The rape survivor was sent for medical examination. Her statement was recorded under section 164 of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).