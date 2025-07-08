New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A four-feet venomous spectacled cobra was found near a gas cylinder inside the Tejas Canteen on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, a statement said.

The snake was rescued unharmed by a team from Wildlife SOS, a statement by the organisation said.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Reiterate Their Faith in Air India After AI 171 Crash As Both Travel to London To Attend Wimbledon 2025; Call It 'Best Inflight Service'.

The reptile was spotted coiled in a corner next to the cylinder during working hours. Canteen staff promptly vacated the area and contacted the Wildlife SOS emergency helpline.

A trained rescuer from Wildlife SOS reached the site and safely extricated the snake in a seamless operation.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

Following the rescue, the snake was taken to the NGO's transit facility for a health check and was later released into its natural habitat, the statement added.

Wildlife SOS officials said such encounters are becoming increasingly common due to the city's growing proximity to natural habitats.

"Given JNU's closeness to Sanjay Van, such sightings aren't rare, especially during the monsoon," said Suvidha Bhatnagar, director of communications at Wildlife SOS.

The rescue highlights how calm and timely action can ensure the safety of both humans and animals. "When people respond calmly and contact trained professionals, it results in a win for both safety and conservation," said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS.

Established in 1995, Wildlife SOS is a non-profit conservation organisation that works across India to rescue wildlife in distress and mitigate human-animal conflict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)