Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) A total of 8 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 80 crore in the grey market, were seized from two passengers - a Tanzanian and a person from Angola - at the international airport here, said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officials apprehended the male Tanzanian national and the woman from Angola on late Sunday on suspicion of them carrying the narcotic substance, a release from the DRI said.

A total of 8 kg of cocaine, each passenger carrying 4 kg, were seized from the passengers from the packets concealed in the false bottom of their trolley bags, the release said.

This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine by the DRI in Hyderabad in recent years.

