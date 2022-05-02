New Delhi, May 2: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. During the holy month of Ramzan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers, he said.

"Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society," Kovind said. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mubarak Wishes & Images: Share HD Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status and Eid Wallpapers on This Joyous Occasion.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy, the President said. “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," he said.

