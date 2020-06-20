Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that Col Santosh Babu's family will get Rs 5 crore, a residential plot and Group 1 job to his wife. Col Santosh died during the clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The State Govt also announces Rs 10 lakh each to the other 19 soldiers who were martyred in Galwan Valley, according to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the state government would extend all help to the family of Col Santosh Kumar who was martyred in the clashes with China troops in the Galwan valley. The CM has announced help to the family members of Col Santosh Kumar. The state government will give Rs 5 Crore cash to the family, besides a residential plot, Group 1 Job for his wife.

The Chief Minister also announced that he himself would personally go to Colonel Santosh Kumar's house and hand over the help. The CM also said that for the other 19 Martyred army men in the same incident, the state government would give Rs 10 lakh each through the Union Defence Ministry, said Telangana CMO.

KCR said, "The entire country should stand by the Military personnel guarding our country's borders. We have to support those Martyred in their line of duty and help personnel's family members. With such acts, one should instill self-confidence among the army personnel and security to the family members. We have to send a message that the entire country is with them."

"The Central government extends help to those martyred. But the states should also to extend their help. It is only then that the army personnel and their family members would have confidence that the country is standing by them. Exhibit the symbol of unity. Though there are problems with the Corona Virus, one should cut expenditure somewhere and work for the welfare of the defence forces," the CM said this while interacting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's videoconference.

The Chief Minister opined that there should not be any hastiness following clashes that arisen between Indo-China armies at the Border. However, there is no need to bow our head as far as our country's interests are concerned.

The Chief Minister suggested to the Prime Minister to pursue long-term and short-term strategies to counter China. The CM also made it clear that on this issue, the state government would stand by the central government.

KCR said, "What we require now is Ran Neethi (War strategy) but not Raj Neethi (Political strategy/Politicisation)." The Chief Minister felt that China became jealous that there is stable and strong governance in the country and the country is becoming a very strong economic force to reckon with and hence the provocation from its side.

The CM also announced the help state government is extending to Martyr Col Santosh Kumar's family.

PM Modi held a meeting with all the parties representatives through a videoconference on Friday. All the participants have paid silent tribute to the Martyrs of Galwan Valley incident. KCR as President of the TRS Party has expressed his views.

"China and Pakistan have the habit of creating trouble and conflict atmosphere when they have problems internally. China has a lot of internal problems now. China is also picking up confrontation with countries in the South China Sea coast like Japan, Malaysia, and Philippines. China became very unpopular (Badnaam) in the World," the CM said.

"China had always been pursuing confrontation attitude with India. Incidents that happened now in the Galwan Valley also happened in the past. This is not the first incident nor will be the last. China raised border dispute in 1957. In 1962, there was a full-scale war between India and China. Then 200 defence personnel martyred. Now clashes took place at Galwan now and 20 of our army personnel martyred. We are having some incident or the other with the country with which we have thousands of KMs of border. We always have a potential danger in China. Hence we have to act strategically," the CM said.

"Why China is adopting a confrontation with India now and there are special factors for that. We have brought in new Acts for Kashmir. We are providing permanent solutions to problems there. We are speaking decisively on the POK. Our Union Minister had declared in the Parliament that Aksai Chin is our area, which China occupied illegally. Galwan Valley is a strategically important strategic point for the country's security. We are improving the infrastructure facilities there. This China is not been able to digest. Hence it is taking a confrontation position," the CM explained.

"We are a peace-loving nation. At the same time, there is a limit to our patience. We have to give a befitting reply if anyone crosses our path. Don't compromise on nation's security and interests. At this juncture, there is no need for politicisation.

"We need war strategy. The entire country should stand as one. In the past whenever we had skirmishes with other countries we all stood by one. We have the experience of Indo-China war, Indo-Pak war and the Bangladesh war. In 1970 Bangla Desh wartime, Vajpayee praised Indira Gandhi as Durga Mata. Such kind of inspiration should come to us now. The entire country should stand by the Central government and the Prime Minister. People in Telangana State, the state government will stand by the PM in this situation," the CM clarified.

"We are desiring Atma Nirbhar Bharath (Self-reliant India), while China wants us to be Anya Nirbhar Bharath (Indian dependent on others). China is unable tolerate our growth and progress. India is emerging as one of the strong economies. US is economic superpower with 21 Trillion Dollars economy while China is second with 14 Trillion Economy. India is marching towards 5 Trillion economy along with Japan whose economy is 5 Trillion. China is upset with this. China is unable to tolerate a stable government and sustained economic growth in India. Hence China is creating these problems," the CM said.

"China became unpopular as it was considered to be responsible for the spread of coronavirus. Several Multi-national corporations are shifting out from China. They are now looking at India. According to the World Bank report, India went up from 142 position to 63 positions in ease of doing business," KCR said.

In India investor friendly policies are being implemented effectively. Foreign Direct Investments are also on the increase. From 2014 to 2017, the FDI was increased from 36 Billion Dollars to 61 Billion Dollars. There is a possibility of further increase in FDIs. Several people are ready to shift their companies from China to Telangana state. China is not happy with this," the CM further explained.

"There are opinions that say we should ban import goods from China. It will be hasty decision. The goods that we are importing now should make in India. These goods should be available to the people at reasonable costs. We have to concentrate on this," the CM suggested.

"We should prepare long-term and short term strategies to face the China aggressive attitude. There should not be any hasty act under any circumstances. At the same time, there should not be any compromise as far as our nation's security and interests are concerned. Have strategic partnership with countries, which are friendly with us. Join the D group as suggested by the UK. Join the Oran alliance. Repel the Huawei Company's strategy. We have act with strategy," the CM said. (ANI)

