Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan reeled under cold conditions with Churu recording a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Sunday.

Nagaur, Sikar, Alwar, Pilani and Hanumangarh recorded 4.7, 5, 5.1, 5.3 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Dabok and Ganganagar recorded a minimum of 6.2, 6.7, 7 and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the Meteorological department.

Also Read | India Reports 7,774 New COVID-19 Cases, 306 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 98.36%.

The night temperature at other places was between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)