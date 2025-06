New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said every action for the environment makes a difference and collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations.

In a post on X on World Environment Day, she asked people to reaffirm their commitment to protecting the planet and to work together to conserve resources, promote eco-friendly behaviour.

Also Read | 'BJP Indulging in Politics Over Dead Bodies': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy During RCB Victory Celebrations.

"Every action for the environment makes a difference and our collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations," Murmu said.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, the UN notes.

Also Read | Bakrid 2025 Bank Holiday Dates: Are Banks Open or Closed on June 06 and June 07 on Account of Eid-Ul-Adha? Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)