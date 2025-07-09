Noida, Jul 9 (PTI) Four persons, including a lab technician of a private college and a constable of Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB), have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs to students in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

They said 600 grams of MDMA drug (ecstasy) with a street value of Rs 25 lakh was allegedly seized from them.

According to the Knowledge Park Police Station, based on a tip-off, a police team on Monday night arrested the four people for alleged involvement in selling drugs to students.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar (36), a constable working with paramilitary force SSB; Nakul (22), who works as a lab technician in a college; grocery shop owner Krishna (26) and cyber cafe owner Luv Kush Tewatia (34).

Rohit, Krishna, Luvkush are residents of Khursedpura that falls under the Jarcha Police Station in Gautam Budhha Nagar, while Nakul is a resident of Veerpura in Jarcha Police Station in Gautam Budhha Nagar district.

The police said that Nakul used to target students in the college to sell drugs. Rohit had come on leave two and a half months ago and, since then, he had taken medical leave on the pretext of a knee bone fracture.

A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park Police Station against the accused under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

