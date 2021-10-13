Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI): A 19-year-old student met with a tragic end after he slipped and fell to his death from the hostel building at Mar Ivanios College here this afternoon, police said.

The deceased youngster was identified as Joshua, a second year B.Com student.

The tragedy occurred when he accidently fell down from the multi-storey hostel building inside the campus, police said adding that further details can be availed after a post-mortem.

