Sultanpur (UP), May 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old B.Pharma student was killed in a road accident in Narvari village here when his motorcycle was hit by a van from behind, police said on Wednesday.

Two others riding the same bike were hurt in the incident that took place Tuesday evening, they said.

Also Read | PM Modi Australia Visit: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Announces to Establish New Consulate General in Bengaluru.

While Abhishek Vishwakarma died on the spot, the two hurt were rushed to a community health centre, Santosh Kumar Singh, SHO, Akhandnagar Police Station, said.

Vishwakarma's body was sent for post mortem, he added.

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: US Congressmen Write to Speaker Kevin McCarthy Urging to Invite PM Narendra Modi for Delivering Joint Address to Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)