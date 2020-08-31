Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday mourned former president Pranab Mukherjee's death saying a "colossus in public life has left for heavenly abode".

He extended his condolences to the family members and friends of the former president.

"Deeply condole the death of former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. An era has come to an end. A colossus in public life has left for heavenly abode. He served Mother India with statesman spirit like a sage rising above partisan politics.

"The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends and all citizens," Dhankhar said in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

