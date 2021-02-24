New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday that the new command and control centre at Kashmere Gate would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal soon and buses would be "safer than ever".

The new command and control centre, equipped with high-tech monitoring system, is built to ensure safety and security of the commuters, especially women. It will be manned round-the-clock for real-time monitoring of all activities in Delhi's public transport fleet.

"Today I inspected the Command & Control Centre, Kashmere gate for monitoring all DTC or cluster buses fitted with CCTV, GPS, panic buttons," Gahlot said. "I'm glad to note from initial trials, that the entire system is all set to be inaugurated by the honourable chief minister soon."

"Delhi buses will now be safer than ever," he said.

Apart from the command and control centre, there is also a disaster recovery centre, a data centre and a separate viewing centres in all depots, according to a statement by the government.

"The depot managers, drivers, conductors and marshals in buses have completed their training related to the operation of the installed system in buses," it added.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses are getting fitted with panic buttons, GPS trackers, one display for driver, hooter, strobe and a two-way audio communication device for the driver and the conductor.

Passenger, driver or conductor can press the panic button in case of any emergency.

In case of any incident, the alert will automatically be sent to the command and control centre in real-time and immediate action will be taken. PTI

