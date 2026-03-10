Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Amid concerns arising from the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, Commercial LPG cylinder distribution has been temporarily stopped in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and a new direction issued for booking of domestic LPG cylinder.

National Vice President of the LPG Association, R K Gupta highlighted that Commercial LPG cylinders were not issued since yesterday, but an exemption was given to hospitals and educational institutions.

"The next booking for LPG cylinders will be allowed only after the 25th day from the date of the previous delivery, and there is no shortage in supply of LPG as it is stated by oil companies. Commercial LPG cylinders have not been issued since yesterday, but an exemption has been given to hospitals and educational institutions," Gupta told ANI.

When asked about inconvenience due to the temporary halt of Commercial LPG cylinder distribution, he said that it is natural that some inconvenience may occur given the current global situation.

Additionally, when questioned whether the disruption of commercial cylinders may lead to consumption of domestic cylinders, the official said that the district administration was closely monitoring the situation to avoid such practices.

"The oil companies are reviewing the matter and the district administration is closely monitoring the situation. Further details will be provided after a meeting scheduled this evening at 4:00 pm. There is no shortage in the supply of domestic LPG," Gupta added.

Nonetheless, long queues were seen at gas distribution centers for domestic cylinders, leaving the public distressed by delays in receiving domestic gas cylinders.

The public claimed that they were unable to receive cylinders even after obtaining a slip. The booking period for domestic LPG cylinders has been increased from 21 days to 25 days. Under the revised rule, consumers can now book the next cylinder only after completing 25 days from the delivery of the previous one.

A consumer, Anju Vishwakarma, told ANI, "We are facing a lot of trouble in getting a gas cylinder. Even after obtaining a slip, we are unable to get one. I have to take leave from work to collect the cylinder, but still haven't received it."

Another consumer Jaipal Bagde said that he was given a time to pick up the gas cylinder, but then was told he would be receiving tomorrow, not today.

On the other hand, a shopkeeper Rajkumar Jain said that the temporary halt on commercial gas cylinders was causing serious difficulties. Traders were facing problems as only one or two days of stock was left.

Business associations have urged the government to find a solution to the issue at the earliest so that commercial activities are not affected. (ANI)

