India News | Committed to Ensure Peaceful Completion of Amarnath Yatra, Say Kashmir Traders

Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) The business community in Kashmir on Friday said it would welcome the Amarnath Yatris with open arms, and is committed to ensure the smooth, peaceful and successful completion of the annual pilgrimage.

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), an apex body representing the valley's business community, however, urged the authorities to allow the yatris the freedom to interact with the local population in the valley.

Addressing a press conference here, KTMF president Mohammad Yaseen Khan said the business community wholeheartedly welcomes the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled from July 3, and extends warm greetings to all pilgrims arriving here from across the country.

"Amarnath Yatra is one of the oldest and most spiritually significant pilgrimages in India and its roots are deeply interwoven with the culture and history of Kashmir," he said.

He said the yatra is not merely a religious event, but a reflection of the centuries-old tradition of hospitality, inclusiveness and communal harmony.

"We are proud to be part of this legacy. KTMF and the entire Kashmiri business community welcome the yatra with open arms, and we are committed to doing everything possible to ensure its smooth, peaceful and successful completion," he added.

Terming the annual pilgrimage as a symbol of interfaith brotherhood, Khan said Kashmir has for centuries been a cradle of shared spiritual heritage where Hindus and Muslims have lived and celebrated together with mutual respect.

"The Amarnath Yatra is not just a religious pilgrimage, but it is a reflection of this unique brotherhood and a symbol of how faiths can coexist peacefully and meaningfully. We believe that the yatra is not only a religious obligation for many, but also a bridge between communities and an opportunity to showcase the true spirit of the Kashmiri people," he said.

He appealed the yatris to come without fear or hesitation and to see Kashmir for what it truly is -- a land of warmth, hospitality, culture and resilience.

However, Khan said, the authorities should allow the yatris the freedom to interact with the locals.

"While we support the necessary security arrangements, we urge the authorities to allow yatris the freedom to interact with the local population. Security must not come at the cost of disconnecting the pilgrimage from its social and cultural surroundings," he said.

Pilgrims should be encouraged to walk through our markets, talk to our shopkeepers, taste our food and experience Kashmiri hospitality first-hand.

Such interactions will not only build trust, but also reinforce the idea that Kashmir is open, welcoming, and peaceful, Khan added.

The KTMF president said like the other parts of the country and the world where pilgrimage tourism is facilitated with dignity and respect, the Amarnath Yatra too must be conducted in a manner that prioritises both the safety and the spiritual experience of the pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims should become peace messengers, and spread the message about the people of Kashmir and the situation here across the country.

Khan said the government should allow the yatris, who come and leave in convoys from Jammu to the base camps and vice-versa, to interact with the locals here as it would send a good signal.

"It would also be an answer to those elements behind the Pahalgam attack, that the people of Kashmir want peace and brotherhood," he added.

Khan lamented the stopping of helicopter services for the pilgrims, and asked them to revisit the decision.

