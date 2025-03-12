Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice Nagamohan Das submitted his report over the allegation of 40 percent commission taken by the previous BJP government.

The report dated March 12, 2025, contains investigation report into allegations made by Karnataka State Contractors Association and the investigation report on modernization estimate list of sub/Slot canals 01 to 18 constructed across Narayanpur right main canal.

Also Read | 'Grateful to My Family', Says PM Narendra Modi on BJP's Historic Victory in Haryana Municipal Election.

Karnataka State Contractors Association filed a complaint alleging that more than 40 per cent commission was prevailing in government tender works.

The government was also demanded to investigate issues such as avoiding the award of works directly to the contractors, the Justice Nagamohan Das committee report stated.

Also Read | 'Nitish Kumar Should Resign on His Own': Tejashwi Yadav Demands Bihar CM's Resignation, Calls Him 'Unfit' To Govern.

Realizing that the statements and details of the public are very important as this is an allegation related to public works, the commission has thoroughly investigated the complaints received from the public in this regard and prepared a report with suggestions and opinions, the report added.

Along with investigating the allegations of the contractors' association, the government has asked that all the works carried out from July 26, 2019, to March 31, 2023, in the five major departments of the state should be investigated and a report submitted. Keeping this in mind, the Commission has scientifically selected the works completed at random for investigation. All departments in this option, all districts, all types of works and all amounts of works are considered, the report said.

Furthermore, the report mentions the investigation of works includes aspects of inspection of files, site inspection and audit of accounts.

A technical expert committee constituted under the chairmanship of Siddagangappara, Retired Government Secretary, to investigate and submit a report on the technical deficiencies incorporated in the sanctioned estimate papers and noted by the estimate review committee of the present Corporation regarding the modernization package works of the sub/Selu canal from 01 to 18 constructed across the Narayanpur right bank main canal under the jurisdiction of Raichur district, the report noted.

The Commission has conducted an inquiry in addition to the Dissolution Commission of Inquiry and has submitted an inquiry report, the report said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)