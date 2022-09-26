New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG, for which 6.07 lakh candidates had registered, were announced on Monday, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.

Of the registered candidates, 3.02 lakh were women and the rest men.

"The results have been announced," said NTA Senior Director (Exams) Sadhana Parashar.

Unlike CUET-UG, the NTA has announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam. PTI GJS

