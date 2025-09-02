By Prabhdeep Singh

Kutch (Gujarat) [India] September 2 (ANI): In the arid landscapes of Gujarat's Kutch region, where water scarcity has long been a persistent challenge, a grassroots movement is making waves, quite literally.

The Jal Mandir Abhiyan, spearheaded by the Kutch Fodder Fruit & Forest Development Trust, is a community-led water conservation campaign that has already resulted in the construction of nearly 390 ponds since its inception in 2012.

Driven by local participation, the initiative has brought together villagers, NGOs, donors, and even schoolchildren to build vital water resources across the region.

From providing machinery like JCBs to volunteering tractors and manpower, residents themselves have become the backbone of the movement.

"When we started this programme in 2012, we called upon people to support us," Jayesh Lalka, Director of the Kutch Fodder Fruit & Forest Development Trust tells ANI.

"All excavation material, transportation, support of tractors, everything came from the people: villagers, farmers and livestock owners. From 2012 until now, we have constructed around 390 ponds across Kutch. Our target until 2026 is to build over 500 ponds," adds Lalka.

One such success story is from where elders Narayanbhai Kerai and Manjibhai Pindoriya led efforts to create a community pond. With support from geologist Jayesh Lalka, the village panchayat, and donors, the initiative was a triumph.

The pond has not only become a key water source for people and cattle but also plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge.

"A lot of water is now there, especially when it rains, when borewells and wells run dry, these ponds help recharge groundwater. And eventually, we get water," says Manjibhai Pindoriya, a resident of Surajpar.

The ripple effect of this campaign is reaching beyond just villages. At Shishukunj International School in Bhuj, students had the opportunity to observe the transformation after a pond was constructed near their campus.

What was once a barren, lifeless tract of land has now turned green, drawing birds, animals, and even small forest patches.

"Since the Jal Mandir was constructed here, we have visited this site numerous times. Earlier, there was no vegetation or wildlife. Now, we see many trees, and animals and birds also come here," Charu Ganatra, a Class X student tells ANI.

From the wisdom of elders to the enthusiasm of students, the Jal Mandir Abhiyan is uniting Kutch in a shared mission, demonstrating how collective, community-driven action can combat even the toughest climate challenges. One pond at a time, the water warriors of Kutch are reclaiming their future. (ANI)

