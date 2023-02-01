Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) A large number of community health officials posted in rural areas of Maharashtra assembled at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Wednesday for a one-day strike to press for their various demands including a permanent government job.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget Today; Last Full Budget of Modi Government 2.0.

Their other demands include reduction in workload, allotment of wages on time and insurance by the state government.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad; 14 Killed and Several Injured (See Pics and Video).

Community health officers (CHOs) work in rural areas at primary health centres.

They are currently working on a contract. Although their contracts get renewed, the CHOs have now demanded to make them permanent employees of the state government, sources said.

The one-day strike will affect the basic check-up of patients for cold, cough, fever and routine maternal visits that are scheduled for Wednesday, claimed a government doctor from Latur, who has come to Mumbai to be a part of the strike.

"The state government used to give a five per cent increase in monthly wages every year to CHOs, but it is not implemented since 2017. The government should clear those dues," he said.

The doctor further said they want to be inducted as permanent employees of the government and given a 'B' grade pay scale.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)