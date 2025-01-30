Thiruvanthapuram, Jan 30 (PTI) A compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh each has been allocated from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to each of the 30 Malayalis who were injured in the fire that broke out at a workers' camp in Kuwait in June last year.

The total amount allocated for those who sustained injuries in the fire is Rs 30 lakh, an official release said here on Thursday.

Earlier, Rs 5 lakh each had been allocated to the families of those who died in the accident.

A fire broke out early morning in a residential complex where workers were staying in Mangaf, Kuwait, on June 12, 2024, killing 50 migrant workers, including 46 Indians.

Among the deceased, 23 were from Kerala. Around 50 Indians were also injured in the fire mishap.

