New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches on culture -- 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay' -- in form of a book is slated to be released here on April 18, the Culture Ministry on Wednesday said.

The launch ceremony will be held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in New Delhi.

The ministry said the book will be formally released by Juna Akhara head Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj.

'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay' is a curated collection of speeches by Prime Minister Modi delivered on various occasions, highlighting the Indian culture, traditions, spiritual values and cultural heritage.

The event will be presided over by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

IGNCA Chairman Ram Bahadur Rai will be present as the guest of honour.

The compilation has been done by Prabhat Ojha.

The book has been published by Prabhat Prakashan, it said. PTI KND

