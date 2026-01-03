Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 3 (ANI): The first supermoon of 2026 lit up the night sky on Saturday, offering people across India a beautiful view of the full moon.

Cities like Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Lucknow witnessed the bright Moon soon after sunset.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Visits Rafah Crossing as Gaza Aid Groups Face Israeli Suspension.

The supermoon, also known as the Wolf Moon, appeared brighter and larger than a typical full Moon. On Saturday evening, the Moon appeared about 30 per cent brighter and nearly 14 per cent larger than the farthest full Moon of the year. Many skywatchers stepped outside to enjoy the sight without any special equipment.

In Guwahati, the Moon rose low on the horizon, showing a warm orange-yellow hue. The same view was seen in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Lucknow, where people shared photos and videos of the glowing Moon.

Also Read | Suriya Reviews Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', Calls Aditya Dhar's Directorial a 'Masterpiece' and Congratulates Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan on Their 'Deserving Blockbuster' (View Post).

January's full Moon is called the Wolf Moon. The name comes from old folklore in the Northern Hemisphere, where people believed wolves howled more during the long winter nights. The Moon is also sometimes referred to as the "Moon after Yule."

The supermoon can be viewed with the naked eye. However, those using binoculars or small telescopes could see more details on the Moon's surface.

With this, the supermoon marked the end of a four-month supermoon run that began in October. After this, sky lovers will have to wait until the end of 2026 to see the next supermoon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)