Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by slashing his wrist at a public grievance redressal event where senior officials were present.

Sushil Tyagi had gone there with the complaint that his land was allegedly grabbed by some people and that the revenue department allegedly did not take action, officials said.

Tyagi also put his blood on the application he wrote to the state administration over the issue, they said

The incident happened during the 'Sampooran Samadhan Divas' on Saturday in the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Tyagi was immediately rushed to the community health centre of Modinagar from where he was referred to Meerut Medical College but he died on the way to the hospital, officials said.

Cause of his death would be ascertained after the autopsy report, ADM (administration) Ritu Suhas said.

Tyagi had moved from his native Didoli village to Indrapuri Colony of Muzaffarnagar district, and in his absence his land was grabbed by some people, his family members said.

They said Tyagi ran from pillar to post to get his land back, but with little luck.

In his letter, Tyagi accused a revenue clerk of laxity.

District Magistrate R K Singh told PTI that the revenue department did try to carry out the measurement of his land twice but the plot was untraceable due to the construction of houses in the village.

He said an inquiry has been ordered in the matter which will be conducted by Ritu Suhas.

Action will be taken based on her report, he said.

